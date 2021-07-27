Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,505. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57. Greif has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Greif will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.