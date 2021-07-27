Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Has $15.08 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Slack Technologies makes up about 6.3% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Slack Technologies worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Slack Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 122,768 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Slack Technologies by 666.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 562,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 488,721 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 52.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 87,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 342.6% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 577,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $2,173,841.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,128.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

