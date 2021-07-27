Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $$7.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54. Greencore Group has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.23.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

