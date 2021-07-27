Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on August 27th

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables stock opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Greencoat Renewables has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 million and a P/E ratio of 53.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

