Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Set at C$37.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWO. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

TSE GWO opened at C$37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.88. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$23.55 and a 12-month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

