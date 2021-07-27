Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,408 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.18. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

