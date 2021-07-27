Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,408 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after buying an additional 288,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

