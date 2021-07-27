Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,792 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in National Instruments by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,788,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138,935 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.58 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

