Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.86.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S.

