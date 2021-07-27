Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

