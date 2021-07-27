Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 174,881 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 174,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

