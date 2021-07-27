GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $20,707.22 and approximately $39.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00126875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.00 or 0.99735618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00808331 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,050,085 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

