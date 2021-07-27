Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$86.84. The company had a trading volume of 79,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,529. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$87.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.44.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

