Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
