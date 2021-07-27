Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

VRNS opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.