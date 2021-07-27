Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.95. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

