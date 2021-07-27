Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

