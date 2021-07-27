Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $352,000 in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

ACI opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

