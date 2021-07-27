Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.92. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

