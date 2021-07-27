Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIG opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

