Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after buying an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

