Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.87. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

