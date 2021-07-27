Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 125,227 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

