Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Stepan worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 8.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 20.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCL opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Stepan has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

