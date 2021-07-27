Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 242.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 170,579 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

