Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 226,052 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 227.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

