Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6,926.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,087 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

