Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,075.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Glori Energy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 18,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Glori Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Glori Energy alerts:

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.