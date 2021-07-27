Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,075.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Glori Energy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 18,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Glori Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Glori Energy
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.