Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,167 shares of company stock worth $12,208,359 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

