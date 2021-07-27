Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $235.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.56.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Globant alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $235.28 on Friday. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.99.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.