Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Up 2,615.8% in July

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 2,615.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MILN opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.28. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter.

