Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.