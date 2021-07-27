Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,077,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 887,027 shares of company stock worth $102,295,674. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.41.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.