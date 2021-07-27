Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $628,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $10,129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

