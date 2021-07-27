Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,877 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

