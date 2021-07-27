Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 28,512 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,512 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

