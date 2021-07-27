Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

