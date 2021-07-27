Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.84. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.