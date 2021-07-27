Glendon Capital Management LP Takes $2 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Burford Capital makes up approximately 0.2% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glendon Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Burford Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $66,264,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,593,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,811,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

BUR stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.