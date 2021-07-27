Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.43. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 80,256 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $477.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

