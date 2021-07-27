Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 13,618 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

