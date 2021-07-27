Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

