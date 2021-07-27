Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $968,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 204.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Shares of CVX opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

