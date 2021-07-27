Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74.

