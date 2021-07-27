Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,865 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Shares of UNP opened at $220.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.28. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.