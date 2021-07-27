Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 305.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.21 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

