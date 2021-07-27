Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,988,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

