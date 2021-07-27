Gillson Capital LP Takes Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

