German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. 41,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 653 shares of company stock worth $24,269. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

