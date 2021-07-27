Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

