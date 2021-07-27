George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$137.00 at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of WN traded up C$2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$127.70. 78,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,842. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.40 billion and a PE ratio of 72.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$119.14. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.3100002 EPS for the current year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

